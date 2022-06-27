Cardi B to drop a new single this Friday, check teaser announcement

Cardi B’s new song is on the way. The rapper, during the BET Awards night commercials, shared a teaser video for her latest unreleased single produced by Tay Keith (Drake, BlocBoy JB). The BET Awards were held on Sunday. Cardi B’s new single is set for release on July 1. The short clip showed Cardi on top of a skyscraper with the words "Coming Soon" and "July 1" in orange neon letters. She later shared the name of the song on her Instagram account, which is called ‘Hot Sh**’. The announcement comes ahead of Cardi B’s long-awaited second full-length album, which follows her 2018 debut, ‘Invasion of Privacy’, Variety reported.

Check Cardi B's new song's teaser announcement here:-

After the 2018 release, the American rapper and songwriter released a string of collaborations in the intervening years. Her last year’s blockbusters were with the Tag team and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’ and her most recent features, the drill track ‘Shake It’ (with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300), along with the 2021 ‘Rumors’ duet with Lizzo.

The Playboy's Centerfold platform has confirmed that ‘WAP’ and her 2021 track ‘Up’ will also feature on her latest album.

Very little official information about Cardi’s long-awaited album is known, while on the 29-year-old singer’s part, she has not been in a hurry. In 2021, Cardi told XXL, "I feel like at this point, it's like a timeline that I created."

"Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year,’ but then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour, " she said.

The rapper, on the other hand, managed to stay in the news when she announced her most recent pregnancy while performing with Migos at the BET Awards in June last year.

