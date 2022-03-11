Cardi B pulls out of feature 'Assisted Living' last-minute, Paramount scraps film

Singing sensation Cardi B is no longer a part of Paramount feature ‘Assisted Living’. The makers have now decided to pull the plug on the comedy feature ever since the singer backed out of the project.

The film was just a week away from starting production. Right before, the cast and crew would have flown in for the shoot, they were told that the film has at least been temporarily suspended.

The film was to be produced by Temple Hill and directed by Thembi Banks.

Cardi B was supposed to play a low-level criminal on the run when she’s wrongly accused of a crime. She has to stay free long enough to prove her innocence and holes up at her grandmother’s retirement home. She fits in with the help of some old-lady prosthetics.

The reason behind her exit is being cited as she being ‘overextended’. There could also possibly be a legal action against the star.