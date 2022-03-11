Oscars 2022: Quarantine no longer needed for attendees from outside of Los Angeles

As COVID-19 situation gets better around the world, Oscars 2022 have relaxed requirements for its attendees for the year. With barely a few weeks left for the event, the Academy has announced it will no longer need attendees from outside of Los Angeles to quarantine. They won’t have to quarantine at all before heading to the venue – Dolby Theatre on March 27.

The decision comes amid wide discussion among the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s medical advisors. Earlier, the Oscars attendees had to quarantine for five days before heading to the venue. Also, mask mandates and other COVID-19 safety protocols have been lifted this time in Los Angeles. Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock among presenters

However, all Oscars nominees and guests will be required to provide proof of negative results from two PCR tests. The first one must be taken on March 24, and the second one taken two days later. If you are one of those attendees travelling into town, that March 26 PCR test has to be conducted after you arrive in Los Angeles.

Looks like we have more hopeful and healthy weeks ahead of us, considering the officials themselves are dropping many COVID protocols. Is it time to say goodbye to Covid afterall?