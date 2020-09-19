Cardi B opens up about divorcing Offset: Not shed even one tear

Rapper Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset earlier this week. The couple has been married three years and shares 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.



On Friday, the 27, got candid on her decision of divorcing, during a live Instagram feed. During the chat, before revealing the real reason of getting a divorce, she assured that she is ''okay'' and isn’t crying like before, when Migos member had done something “so f—ked up''.



Previously, she claimed that her husband had cheated on her during their marriage. ''I don't really need it. I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear,'' she said.

She said, "This time, I wasn't crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s*** that ever happened before. It's not because of the cheating. I'm seeing people [saying] "Oh, he has a baby on the way. That's a whole f*** complete lie.''

By talking further, 'The WAP' singer revealed she and Offset were constantly arguing, ''I just got tired of f***ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people.''

Cardi B originally requested primary legal and physical custody of Kulture. The couple had got married three years ago in a secret wedding ceremony.