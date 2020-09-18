Cardi B-Offset, Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson: Celebrity breakups of 2020
From Cardi B-Offset to Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson: The list of celebrities who went their separate ways this year.
Cardi B and Offset
After three years of marriage, Cardi B and Offset are getting a divorce after being married for nearly three years. The 'WAP' singer and the Migos musician married secretly in 2017 and had a daughter, Kulture, in 2018.
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock. The couple have been married for seven years and share two children together River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 4.
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Hollywood celebrity couple Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are separated. The couple were married for five years and were together for 11 years. The couple shares two sons Noah, 2, and Bodhi 18 months.
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
Ten months after dating, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reportedly broken up. Miley, 27, and Cody, 23, started dating in Oct 2019 shortly after she and reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter called it quits.
Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown
Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown have split after more than 6 years together. The actor and the real estate developer and designer were first linked back in 2014.
Nicole Young and Dr Dre
Nicole Young and Dr Dre are getting divorce after 24 years of being together. The couple, who married in May 1996, share two children together, son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19.
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne split up after being together for two years. The pair first sparked relationship rumours in August 2018, when they were spotted indulging in PDA at Heathrow Airport in London.
Nearly one year later, in 2019, Delevingne finally confirmed their love with a special announcement during Pride Month.