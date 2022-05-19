Cannes 2022: Hina Khan looks sensational in the bold black look

Hina Khan is setting Cannes on fire!

Khan, who is at French Rivera for the renowned film festival is dropping one sensational look after another from the picturesque city.



After sharing her first look this morning, the actress shared another slaying look. In the new picture, Khan is looking majestic in a black lacy dress.



Taking to her Instagram account, Khan shared a series of her photos wearing a steamy cutout dress by Fovari, in which she's posing on the stairs of the beautiful antique building.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Forgive me, for i have sinned.. #cannes2022 #frenchriviera”



Take a look:

Hina, who made her Cannes debut in the year 2019, is looking breathtaking in the mini dress with a sheer and lacy front and long trails that just added more drama to her racy look and wore it with black high heels. She accessorised her look with minimal diamond jewellery. Matching her look, her makeup was bold and dark.

Before this, Hina shared some stunning photos wearing Rami Al Ali's pleated maroon gown.



Take a look: