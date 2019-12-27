Canadian channel deletes Donald Trump's scene from 'Home Alone 2'; claim it's not politically motivated

US President Donald Trump's scene from 1990s cult classic 'Home Alone 2: Lost In New York' has been deleted from the film in the version that is being aired on Canada's national broadcaster CBC.

CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson has stated that eight minutes from the 120-minute film had been trimmed to make way for commercials.



The channel has stated that deleting Trump's scene was not in any way politically motivated and that the edit was made long before Trump was elected at the President of the United States.

The edited film was shown by CBC earlier this month and drew a lot of flak from Trump's supporters for the channel.



His son Donald Trump Jr tweeted a link to a story on Thursday that called the edit 'pathetic'.

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019 ×

Later, President Trump reacted to the edit and tweeted that "the movie will never be the same! (just kidding)".

Referring to several disagreements on policies with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Trump further added, "I guess Justin T doesn't much like my making him pay up on Nato or trade!"

On Christmas Eve, Mr Trump addressed US troops overseas via a video conference and referred 'Home Alone 2' as "a big Christmas hit".

"Well I'm in 'Home Alone 2'," Mr Trump said. "A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say - especially young kids- they say, 'I just saw you on the movie.' They don't see me on television as they do in the movie.

"But it's been a good movie and I was a little younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honour to do it."

Released in 1992, the film starred Macaulay Culkin in the lead. Trump shared a frame with Culkin, where the latter's character Kevin arrives at New York's Plaza Hotel and asks Trump for direction. Trump was the owner of the hotel at that point in time.