Camila Cabello urges fans to donate for India amid COVID 19 crisis

India is facing the world's worst COVID-19 surge and every passing hour it is becoming dire, the country continues facing an oxygen and drug crisis amid the rising number of cases across the country.

Like many other countries and celebs who have raised funds for India to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis. On Sunday, Camila Cabello stepped forward and urged everyone to support and help the country in difficult times.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, The 'Senorita' singer posted a video message for her fans. "Hey guys! India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19. There have been 18 million cases reported and the healthcare system simply does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They need protective equipment, oxygen and medicine to save lives." She said.



"Any amount that you can donate whether it is USD 10 or USD 1000, will be super helpful and will be super matched. I love India and it`s beautiful beautiful culture, let`s help in any way we can," the star concluded.

Author Jay Shetty is also raising $1 million with Give India and by supporting Shetty's fundraiser program, Singer wrote, "India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID infections and needs resources and support to help save lives. If you can, please help @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia raise USD 1M for @give_india and their generous sponsor @indiaspora will match it! Every dollar will be doubled so we can try our best to make a difference! Click the link on this post to donate now."



Earlier, Cabello's singer-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes also urged his fans to make donations for India's COVID-19 crisis.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a video of setting up a fundraiser to help generate fund and help the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Soon after her video, several international celebrities Reese Witherspoon, Irina Shayk, Mindy Kaling, Richard Madden are among others have pledged their support to help India in its pandemic crisis.