78,60,779 COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre 

78,60,779 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive 56,20,670 additional doses within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The Government of India has so far provided 16,54,93,410 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,76,32,631 doses.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination started on Saturday. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

"More than 78,60,779 COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 56,20,670 vaccine doses will be received in addition by them within the next three days," the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)