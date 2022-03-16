Camila Cabello to celebrate new album with TikTok concert

We will get to hear Camila Cabello pretty soon at a concert as she is set to host one on TikTok on April 7.

The ‘Havana’ singer will perform songs from her upcoming album ‘Familia’, live, at the concert. The album will be dropping soon on TikTok channel with a rebroadcast scheduled for on April 8.

The performance has been described as an “immersive and inventive music experience,” and will utilise XR, which will help create a virtual world for each song to complement the event’s choreography, changing sets and costumes.

On Monday, Camila Cabello teased the concert on TikTok with a video of her singing ‘Bam Bam,’ her newest single, which features Ed Sheeran. In the clip, Cabello is seen wearing a variety of colourful outfits on a series of elaborate sets.

The album, ‘Familia’ will be Camila’s third studio album.