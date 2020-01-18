Cameron Diaz spotted for the first time since becoming mom

American actor Cameron Diaz was spotted for the first time after she became a mother of a girl child Raddix in December and was photographed while she was leaving a friend's house.



The 47-year-old actor was photographed leaving a friend`s house, sporting brown moccasins, jeans, and a striped sweater. The star wore her blond hair pulled back and sported small hoop earrings., reported a magazine.



Earlier this month, Diaz and husband Benji Madden announced that they had welcomed their first child.

In an Instagram post, the couple shared a post on their respective Instagram post that reads, "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden."



A source to a magazine revealed that the baby girl was born "right before New Years in Los Angeles," though the duo didn't share details on Raddix`s birth."You can tell they are just the happiest, It's very emotional for them," the source added.



Revealing that Cameron doesn't have plans to hire a nanny, and she wants to spend time with the baby, explained another insider. According to a source, becoming parents is something that Diaz and Madden have been focused on since tying the knot in January 2015.