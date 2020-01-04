Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome their first child, Raddix

It’s happy news for the Maddens!

Cameron Diaz, who quit acting sometime back announced with her partner that they recently turned parents for the first time together as they welcomed a baby girl. They named their child, Raddix Madden.

The couple made the announcement on Friday on Instagram. The post read: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Cameron Diaz is 47 while her husband Benji Madden is 40. As they announced the news, they also said while they are "overjoyed to share this news" they also "feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy."

Diaz and Madden also said that they won't be posting any pictures of Raddix or sharing any further details about her birth.

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Good Charlotte band member got married in January 2015 at their home in Beverly Hills. They have been reticent about their relationship for the larger part of their togetherness.