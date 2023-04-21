ugc_banner

By royal appointment: Prince William takes booking for restaurant

Reuters
LondonUpdated: Apr 21, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Not just taking booking but the royals helped to cook too at this Indian restaurant during their visit.

Britain's Prince William helped out an Indian restaurant during a royal visit on Thursday by taking a phone reservation from an unsuspecting customer.

The heir to the British throne and his wife Kate were visiting the family-run restaurant Indian Streatery during their trip to Birmingham in central England, when he took the call from someone seeking a booking for two people.

After checking with the owners as to the restaurant's location, he then had a discussion with the caller about when a table was free and whether they would have time to eat before catching their train.

"What name is it under?" the prince said as he concluded the conversation, without revealing his own name to the caller. "See you at quarter past two."

William's office later said on Twitter: "Hope we told this customer to come to the right place...!"

As well as taking the booking, the royals also helped out preparing dishes in the restaurant's kitchen before continuing their visit in the city with a game of darts at an underground bar.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.


 

RELATED

Ram Charan and Upasana's Oscars video sets new record

Joe Alwyn spotted in public looking not his usual best, first time since split with Taylor Swift

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek spotted at Aditya Chopra's home after Pamela Chopra's death

Topics