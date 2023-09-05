Burning Man 2023: How US desert fest turned into a slushy nightmare, with some help from nature

Picture this: an arid, otherworldly desert festival, usually the canvas for art installations, radical self-expression, and epic parties. That's the Black Rock Desert in Pershing County, Nevada, the hallowed ground where 'Burning Man' unfolds every year. But in 2023, Mother Nature decided to pull off the ultimate desert prank. She threw a surprise monsoon party in the middle of the fest, turning Burning Man into a muddy mess to remember for the ages.

The theme: Animalia

Burning Man is never your typical festival. Each year, a theme guides the event, adding layers and layers of creativity to the mix. It is a week-long counterculture gathering held in the Black Rock Desert in Pershing County, Nevada. Where tens of thousands of attendees, known as "Burners," gather to celebrate radical self-expression, art, music, and community that ends in the actual burning of a wooden human structure, the centrepiece of the event from which the name Burning Man was derived. The event is a testament to self-sufficiency, where attendees must bring their own food, water, and supplies for a week of what can only be described as organised chaos.

In 2023, the theme was Animalia, an ode to the animal kingdom and humanity's place within it. Attendees were gearing up for a week of animal-inspired art, costumes, and performances. Unbeknownst to them, the genuine surprise in store was the unbridled power of the natural world in all its glory.

Hurricane Hilary's surprise visit

It all began with an unwelcome guest named Hurricane Hilary. Days before the festival, the skies over Nevada turned ominous, and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning. Normally, this kind of weather would be about as likely as finding a unicorn on the Playa, but 2023 had different plans.

On September 1, heavy rainfall descended upon the desert, turning the parched ground into mud and slush. Six inches of rain in a day might not sound like much to coastal dwellers, but for the Black Rock Desert, it was the equivalent of a biblical deluge. Attendees watched in awe as their desert utopia transformed into a surreal mudscape.

I'd wager the attendees never expected they would be starring in their very own Mad Max movie. Hurricane Hilary, like a war rig on a collision course with their desert dreams, brought forth a torrential downpour that would have made Immortan Joe himself reconsider his water-hoarding ways.

The exodus begins

With the desert turning into quicksand underfoot, Burning Man organisers had to act fast. The front entrance was closed, and Burners were told to shelter in place. But when you're stranded in the middle of nowhere with a limited supply of food, water, and fuel, "sheltering" becomes a euphemism for "surviving."

However, authorities had a different message. While organisers stated that the gates to Black Rock City were closed, law enforcement said that participants were free to leave. The Bureau of Land Management even urged attendees heading to the event to turn around. Easier said than done when you're knee-deep in Playa mud.

Mud sculptures and barefoot Burners

As Burners found themselves trapped in their desert playground, creativity blossomed amid the muck. Mud sculptures sprung up like modern-day fossils, and Burners donned plastic bags on their feet in an attempt to navigate the soupy terrain. After all, if you can't have a dance party, you might as well have a mud-wrestling match, right?

Also Read | Burning Man: Mass exodus begins after organisers lift driving ban

Burning Man's delayed burn

One of the most anticipated moments at Burning Man is the burning of the iconic wooden effigy known as "The Man." But this year, even The Man couldn't escape the wrath of Mother Nature. Due to the treacherous conditions, the burning of The Man was delayed, leaving attendees wondering if it would happen at all.

A tragic loss

Amid the chaos and the mud, tragedy struck. One Burner, 32-year-old Leon Reece, lost his life. The Pershing County sheriff's office received a call about an unresponsive man on the ground at Black Rock City. Due to the heavy rain and muddy conditions, access to the area was delayed. By the time deputies arrived, Reece was pronounced dead by the festival doctor.

An investigation was conducted, but no immediate cause of death was determined. It was a stark reminder that even in the midst of a wild desert party, life's fragility is never far from our minds.

Conspiracy theories and misinformation

As the news of Burning Man's unexpected metamorphosis spread, so did the conspiracy theories. X, formerly Twitter, became a breeding ground for altered headlines and fictitious tweets, including claims of an Ebola outbreak. Even the infamous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones jumped on the bandwagon, with US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene suggesting the weather was an "act of God" linked to a supposed "mock sacrifice" and liberal brainwashing.

The fallout and criticism

As the mud-drenched exodus began, Burners and the world at large began to assess the fallout. Some attendees remained defiant, embracing the chaos as part of the Burning Man experience. Others couldn't help but draw parallels to the infamous Fyre Festival, which also experienced its own share of rain-soaked calamities.

Adam Clark Estes, writing for Vox, criticised Burning Man 2023 for its environmental impact, highlighting the irony of an event themed around celebrating the animal kingdom while causing harm to the environment.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was reportedly briefed on the weather conditions at the festival, underscoring the magnitude of the event's unexpected turn of events.

By Monday, pictures emerged of people leaving the venue in an exodus of vehicles and human convoy, in scenes very similar to, again, Mad Max. The irony though, is it looked now more like Water World than Mad Max in the desert.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE