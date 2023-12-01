BTS’ V to join special counter terrorism unit for military service: Report

A new chapter is about to begin for some BTS members as they gear up for their mandatory military service in South Korea. V, RM, Jungkook, and Jimin have been making headlines throughout the year for their upcoming enlistment. Currently, the spotlight is on Kim Taehyung, known as V, who is reportedly set to join the Special Task Force (STF) within the Army's Capital Defense Command.

While the management at BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to confirm enlistment details, Dispatch reported that Taehyung is expected to commence basic military training at the Nonsan Training Center on December 11 before assuming his role in the STF.

The STF undertakes critical operations such as hostage rescues, counter-insurgency, and counter-terrorism missions, among other high-stakes tasks, including VIP security and special operations under the ROK President's directives.

Reports are also rife that Jimin and Jungkook are preparing to join the Army's 5th Infantry Division boot camp, with Jin, BTS's oldest member, already working there as an assistant trainer. Both Jimin and Jungkook will commence basic training from December 12, according to reports.

SUGA embarked on his mandatory public service in September, while J-hope currently serves as an assistant instructor at the New Recruit Training Center in Wonju, Gangwon province.