BTS' V, Blackpink' Lisa take their glam game couple notches higher at Paris Fashion Week 2022

At Paris Fashion Week 2022, BTS member V, Blackpink member Lisa and Bo-gum made glamorous entries in head-turning outfits.
When three best friends from South Korea, actor Park Bo-gum, Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink and BTS member V, arrived at Paris Fashion Week, the crowd rushed to the surrounding streets for a glimpse of the three stars.
Looking every bit stunning in stylish attires, the trip from South Korea made heads turn at the event.
Right before Celine's runway show, they arrived at the venue to watch leggy and long-haired models march down a wide runway in sunglasses, sequin-embellished shirts and hands thrust in front pockets.
Coming to out three South Korean stars' OOTDs, V wore a red leather jacket with black leather pants for his maiden runway show. He added edginess to his look with a silver neckpiece.
On the other hand, Park Bo-gum opted for a more mature look. He wore a coat over his own attire and looked handsome from head to toe.
Lisa dazzled in her backless shimmer top which she paired with a formal skirt. She accessorised her outfit with a black clutch bag and her blonde bangs took the look a notch higher.
Photos and videos of Lisa, V and Park from Paris Fashion Week are going viral on social media. And, netizens are beyond excited to see the trio rock the fashion industry in Paris.
Celine designer Hedi Slimane had a lineup of bare-chested models dressed in sheer, unzipped tops and dazzling blazers for Sunday night. It marked the return of French label to Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows.