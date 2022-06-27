BET Awards ads Roe v. Wade in 'memoriam' segment, stars slams Supreme Court ruling

The annual BET Awards took place on Sunday (June 27) and the night was all about fashion, glitzy appearances and slamming the Roe V Wade reversion. The night celebrates the black culture and people who have made an impact in film, music, and sports.



Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the night was hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the second time in a row. But apart from everything, the night's most discussed topic was the overturning of Roe V Wade which took away the fundamental right to abortion.



Henson, who was looking breathtaking in a blingy golden dress kicked off the night by welcoming all guests who attended the night to celebrate and honour the black culture, and in no time she also slammed the apex court's new decision.

''It's about time we step into our power,'' She said during her opening monologue. ''It's about time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman.''



The BET Awards also made a strong statement as they added Roe V.Wade in the Memoriam segment, which honours and remembers all the great souls who are no longer in the world.



Not only Hason, but many stars from the evening including Janelle Monae, Latto and others also condemned the decision that overturned the five-decade-old ruling. The new decision has given rights to the 50 states of the USA and it's on them whether they want to allow the procedure in their state or not. As per the reports, half of US states will ban abortion.

Janelle Monae took the stage to present the award and the first thing she showed was a middle finger and said, ''F*** the Supreme Court,'' for which the audience gave him a standing ovation.



"I’d like to give a special, special shoutout to black women, to black queer artists, and to black nonbinary artists. These artists make art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body, and our decisions, my decision," Monae said.

She continued, "F*** you, Supreme Court. I know we are celebrating us right now, as we should--we absolutely deserve to celebrate, especially now. We must celebrate our art by protecting our rights and our truths."



Winner of best new artist Latto also said that “It’s giving pro-choice, It’s never giving a man policing my body.”

Jazmine Sullivan reacted to the controversial ruling and said, "As always, I do this for the women; for my sisters, especially. It's a hard time right now for us, and I want to speak directly to the men. We need y’all. We need y’all to stand up. Stand up for us, stand up with us,"