BTS to fans in India: We want to be there, say namaste, sing and dance together

Their fandom is crazy. The popular Korean pop band BTS knows about the love for their songs as they recently revealed that they would love to meet with the Armies and thank them personally (K pop ARMY is what BTS fans called themselves around the world).

After their latest song ‘Dynamite’ became a global hit post its launch in August, in a recent interview to NDTV, BTS members said, First of all, thank you for the love and support, even though we haven’t been there. It’s crazy these days. I think we can’t say just one thing. If the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish, then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person.” BTS creates history! Becomes the first artist to top Billboard's Social 50 for consecutive 200 weeks

Watch the Dynamite song here:

“I think more than ever, during this global pandemic, music transcends barriers, nationalities and age. It’s encouraging for us to hear how our music gave some energy through a difficult period. And I think that the way to overcome this is for all of us to pull ourselves together,” they said.

The Korean pop band BTS also said they plan to come to India and perform for their fans in the country. They promised, “We want to see our fans in India and show them our performances. We hope that day will come soon when this pandemic comes to an end.”

