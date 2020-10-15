BTS creates history! Becomes the first artist to top Billboard's Social 50 for consecutive 200 weeks

There is no stopping for K-pop boy band BTS. The popular boyband has once again created history by becoming the first-ever musical-act in history to top Billboard’s Social 50 chart for 200 weeks in a row!



BTS landed on the top of the charts first in October 2016 and have been at the top ever since.



Earlier in February, the band broke the previous record of Justin Bieber, who had ranked No. 1 for 163 weeks.



The band appeared in nearly all chart metrics, which is attributable to the promotion of 'Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),' the latest version of the hit song 'Savage Love' by singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685 featuring BTS, Billboard said.

The band's new single 'Dynamite' which has proved to be its biggest hit, also contributed in cementing the band's position at the top.



Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of the band, debuted at double it's initial public offering (IPO) price on Thursday, as investors scrambled for a piece of the country`s largest listing in three years.