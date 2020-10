Earning Guinness World Record

Later, the same year, after winning at Billboard awards in 2017, the K-Pop group gave their first live television performance for U.S. audiences during the show in Los Angeles and the crowd went insane during their performance when they made people groove madly on their hit 'DNA'. Jared Leto, who was going to present directly after the performance, even said, ''I need a moment to recover from that performance. That was incredible.''

The Korean boy band's epic performance was so popular that the following day they earned a spot in the Guinness World Record for most Twitter engagements for a music group.

(Photograph:Twitter)