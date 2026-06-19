/BTS surprises fans with release of Merry Go Round music video: 'Hauntingly beautiful'

South Korean boy band BTS are busy touring the world for their ongoing tour after they released their album Arirang in March this year. Amid this, the septet gave a major treat to their fans by dropping a black-and-white music video for their track Merry Go Round from their latest album. This music video reinterprets the ‘merry-go-round’ that appeared in the 2017 Spring Day music video.

Netizens' reaction to Merry Go Round music video

The music video of Merry Go Round was produced through a special collaboration with a global audio and music streaming platform, Spotify, and can only be viewed on that platform. The music video slowly unfolds as BTS members who were living their own lives pass through each other's time and come together in one place.

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Soon after the release of the music video, netizens took to social media platforms to give their views. One user wrote, "Merry Go Round is so hauntingly beautiful and one of the best MVs they've created. The emotions through different elements and visuals. They delivered every word from the song perfectly. "Oh god, I'm gonna sit and process."

Another user wrote, "The parallels between Spring Day, Yet To Come and Merry Go Round. BTS, the genuises you are."

“I want to say a lot about the Merry Go Round MV, but words don't come easily to me these days. Instead I'll fully embrace the love for the members that the video and the pain they've been going through evokes deep inside of me,” wrote the third user.

BTS adds new dates to their Arirang World Tour

Much to the excitement of fans, BTS has expanded their world tour to a record-breaking 88 shows by adding two major Asian cities. The newly announced dates are Jakarta, Indonesia: Tuesday, December 29, 2026 (at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium) and Bulacan, Philippines: Tuesday, March 16, 2027 (at Philippine Sports Stadium).