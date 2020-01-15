BTS singer Jungkook covers Korean classic 'Perhaps That Was Love' and the ARMY cannot have enough of it

WION Web Team New Delhi Jan 15, 2020, 02.47 PM(IST)

File image of Jungkook Photograph:( Twitter )

During a live interaction that the K pop singer hosted with V,  Jungkook hinted he was in the mood to cover a song. Soon after the interaction, the singer dropped the cover of the popular song.

BTS singer Jungkook took out time from his busy schedule to do a cover of Korean classic 'Perhaps That Was Love' and dropped the video on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday much to the delight of his fans who call themselves the ARMY.
 
For those wondering, the song was first performed in 1989 by Choi Yong Joon and has attained cult status over the years.  
On Wednesday, Jungkook released the song on BTS' Twitter account which took fans by surprise. The song was dedicated to his biggest fan- his father. "A song my father likes," Jungkook wrote as he shared the video. 

The beautiful rendition of the song left the ARMY emotional. The video does not feature the singer and has a black screen and one can simply just hear the singer singing. The video had over 1 million views within half an hour of its release. Fans got emotional and tweeted how the video had moved them to tears. 

A few weeks earlier, BTS announced its comeback album 'Map of the Soul:7’. They made the much-awaited announcement on January 7 with the release date of ‘Map of the Soul:7 listed as February 21, a week after Valentine’s Day