BTS singer Jungkook covers Korean classic 'Perhaps That Was Love' and the ARMY cannot have enough of it

BTS singer Jungkook took out time from his busy schedule to do a cover of Korean classic 'Perhaps That Was Love' and dropped the video on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday much to the delight of his fans who call themselves the ARMY.



During a live interaction that the K pop singer hosted with V, Jungkook hinted he was in the mood to cover a song. Soon after the interaction, the singer dropped the cover of the popular song.



For those wondering, the song was first performed in 1989 by Choi Yong Joon and has attained cult status over the years.

On Wednesday, Jungkook released the song on BTS' Twitter account which took fans by surprise. The song was dedicated to his biggest fan- his father. "A song my father likes," Jungkook wrote as he shared the video.

The beautiful rendition of the song left the ARMY emotional. The video does not feature the singer and has a black screen and one can simply just hear the singer singing. The video had over 1 million views within half an hour of its release. Fans got emotional and tweeted how the video had moved them to tears.

Jungkook sang this song that his father loves for ARMYs. Thank you Kookie for this unexpected but such a beautiful gift 🎁 Now on repeat cause I missed Jungkook’s voice so much 🥺 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ivh9MfLXoN — 눈부신 꾸기⁷💙 (@JK_Glitters) January 14, 2020 ×

it’s 5am in korea, and you just uploaded a video of yourself singing a song your dad likes... booii, you’re such a lovely son :((pic.twitter.com/kGqB76U9xI — 𝓢𝓓⁷ (@SebihaDaglar) January 14, 2020 ×

i think jungkook deserves everything. like, everything. the world and all — 𝐡𝐚𝐧⁷ (@barbiefobia) January 14, 2020 ×

“Perhaps that was love.

A memory that comes to me faintly

Only now I get to read your mind

Me that was shone through your eyes...



Jungkook-ah!!! 🥺🥺🥺🥺😭 — 눈부신 꾸기⁷💙 (@JK_Glitters) January 14, 2020 ×

A few weeks earlier, BTS announced its comeback album 'Map of the Soul:7’. They made the much-awaited announcement on January 7 with the release date of ‘Map of the Soul:7’ listed as February 21, a week after Valentine’s Day