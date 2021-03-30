BTS share experiences of racism, lend their support to #StopAsianHate

K pop star BTS joined the #StopAsianHate campaign after they issued a statement on Monday condemning the recent wave of Anti-Asian violence and hate that is sweeping the US. The widely popular group also shared their own experiences of racism.

BTS shared the statement in both Korean and English on their official social media accounts. Without mentioning any incident, the K pop group offered "deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones” before narrating how they have "faced discrimination as Asians," including enduring "expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look" and being "asked why Asians spoke in English."

The statement stresses that the band's "own experiences are inconsequential" compared to recent events but that the racism was "enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem."

Read the full statement below:

We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger.

We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.

We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.

What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians. It required considerable time for us to discuss this carefully and we contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message.

But what our voice must convey is clear.

We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.

