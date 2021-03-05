BTS star RM reveals the most famous Indian song in South Korea. No, it's not from Bollywood

Who would have thought that BTS lead RM would be a fan of Daler Mehendi and Punjabi songs! BTS may have never visited India, but the popular band has always expressed its desire to come to the country and meet its ARMY.



An old interview of the band with Rolling Stone India has resurfaced on the internet where RM recalls how he used to Punjabi songs before he became a star himself.



The interview, dating back to 2017 has RM talking of the Punjabi songs that are popular in South Korea.



"I could say that the most famous Indian song in Korea is Tunak Tunak Tun," he told Rolling Stone India. The rapper added, "It’s really famous. I sang it when I was a middle school student when I was 14."



Not just music, RM also mentioned that there are glimpses of India in their books and other places.



"It’s very famous here. We see it in textbooks, in fairytales. So we got so many fantasies; the mystery, the Taj Mahal, the beautiful people…" he explained.



As recent as last year, BTS has expressed its desire to visit India and perform here. In an interview to a news channel here, BTS said, "If the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person."

"We heard that ARMY in India has shown us great love and support. We want to tell them that we are eager to see you too and hope that day will come soon enough," Suga said in the same interview.