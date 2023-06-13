BTS members share hearfelt letters to the ARMY to mark their 10th Anniversary
BTS members, RM, V, Suga and J-hope surprise fans on their 10th anniversary which is being celebrated on June 13. They share heartfelt notes on Twitter leaving fans teary-eyed. Read more to find out what is in the notes
Global sensation, K-pop boy band BTS marked 10 years of their musical career on Tuesday. As fans across the globe celebrated the band's birthday, BTS members shared wishes for the famous fan base- fondly called the ARMY- via love letters, unseen videos, posts and pictures.
RM on the 10th anniversary of BTS
BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM posted a letter on the online fan community Weverse and talked about the band's unique bond with the fans. The note reads, "It’s a really special thing to be enchanted by certain words. Until a noun becomes a pronoun; when BTS becomes BTS and when ARMY becomes ARMY. There was a lot of rain and wind, and also love. We built our own world that no one could possibly understand.
“Thanks to the ARMYs and so many people who helped us, I was able to experience something special that I won’t be able to experience again. Looking back, I became used to kicking open the door and leaving after being absorbed in reminiscing briefly. Even now, I’m still imagining our part 2. It feels like it can be anything,” RM added.
230613 | jimin's 10-year 💜 anniversary letter on weverse
"i want you all to know that you should be able to experience that overwhelming happiness and feel that kind of love.
you must. you hear me?" pic.twitter.com/1Ad2wFOcMl
Jimin's love for fans
Jimin shared his gratitude to the ARMY for their undying support. He shared, “I’ve told you ARMYs a few times already, it’s not easy to support and love someone and give them strength for no particular reason. That is why I am able to understand how happy we are. You, who made us feel this way, should feel overflowing happiness and receive love. You must. Understand? ARMY, whom I am always thankful to and love, Let’s be happy for a long long time.”
V's contribution
Band member V posted a bunch of behind-the-scenes and unseen visuals of the BTS members. Captured on different occasions, they sum up their 10 years on a journey from earliest to latest.
It read, "It's already the 10th anniversary since we’ve debuted. For 10 years, our members thank you for being healthy and making good memories together ARMYs thank you so much and thanks to you, we’re able to do this while gaining strength!”
it's already the 10th anniversary since we've debuted..
for 10 years, our members thank you for being healthy and making good memories together
ARMYs thank you so much and thanks to you, we’re able to do this while gaining strength!
(video clip translations)
🐯look here
🐿hi!… pic.twitter.com/YIgzP0aeoG
Suga's song reference
Suga referred to the song Take Two which was released as a part of their 2023 BTS FESTA. Take Two The song was a tribute to the ARMY and urged support from fans for the members' second chapters. Suga wrote, “TAKE TWO. Thank you everyone and I love you! hehe.”
🐱's Instagram
TAKE TWO 💜
thank you everyone and i love you! hehe pic.twitter.com/4bDGtBK0ip
J-Hope’s surprise
J-Hope is the latest one to join the military, surprised fans with a note on Twitter. He shared, "ARMYs, you’re all doing well, right?? About now, I’m probably in an extremely nervous state with my military discipline!! In a sort of ‘scheduled text message’ To comfort all of you going through this Hobi-less time, I will send my greetings through letters on special days like this, even though it’s short!”
[#호비의편지] 📬 Letter from #jhope
호비가 아미에게 전하는 편지💌
어떤 날이건 어김없이 진심으로 고맙고 사랑해 아미🎂🍰💜#방탄10주년ㅊㅋ #To_be_continued_아미생일#아미마음에불지르고손편지선물주는남자어떤데 #감동심해#2023BTSFESTA #BTS10thAnniversary#육일삼_613🎬🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/I1FuqCJLQn
Seoul's celebration
Seoul’s iconic buildings like City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the DDP turned purple as a tribute to BTS, a colour associated with the ARMY, according to city officials and the group’s management company, Hybe, as reported by news agency AP. BTS will reunite in 2025 and is right now undergoing their military enlistments.
