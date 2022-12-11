BTS leader RM becomes 5th male soloist to surpass 600,000 1st-week sales in Hanteo history with 'Indigo'
BTS leader Kim Nam-joon, who is professionally known as RM, is breaking records with his new solo album 'Indigo'. Read on!
BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon's new solo album 'Indigo' has made excellent sales in the first week of its release. In just seven days, the full-length album has sold more than 600,000 copies, making RM the fifth male soloist in Hanteo history to surpass 600,000 1st-week sales.
The other four soloists who broke the record previously are Lim Young Woong, EXO‘s Baekhyun, fellow BTS member Jin, and Kim Ho Joong.
According to Hanteo Chart, 'Indigo' sold a total of 619,232 copies from December 2 to 8.
The album has a total of 10 songs, and each one is different from the others. RM collaborated with several talented individuals for this project and created a magical album. Here's a complete list of 'Indigo' tracks:
- Yun (with Erykah Badu)
- Wild Flower (with youjeen)
- No.2 (with parkjiyoon)
- Still Life (with Anderson .Paak)
- All Day (with Tablo)
- Lonely (RM)
- Hectic (with Colde)
- Frog_tful (with Kim Sawol)
- Closer (Paul Blanco, Mahalia)
- Change pt. 2 (RM)
After J-hope and Jin, RM is the third BTS member to release a solo project. In his social media posts, RM revealed that he started working on the album years ago.
Indigo recounts "stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary". Speaking to Variety about the album, RM said, "I think before this album, I was always concentrating on wanting to prove something to people. Like, 'I just want to make you guys listen to this. I want to just share my thoughts. Please listen to this!' This time I was focusing on expanding my personal thoughts to something universal, so people can approach it and think it could be their own stories, too. When I made this, it was all mine. But once I made this whole album, it feels like it’s not mine anymore, and I just give it to people, and people would maybe digest it and, through their own colours, reflect on their own lives.
