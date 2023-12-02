BTS' Jungkook and Usher collaborate for a remix of Standing Next to You

BTS sensation Jungkook and R&B maestro Usher have united forces to produce a remixed version of Jungkook's chart-topping track "Standing Next to You." The original track, a standout from Jungkook's debut solo album "Golden," received a soulful twist with Usher's seamless vocals intertwined into the melody. The remix, teased earlier in the week, captivated fans with Usher's smooth contribution to the already infectious tune.

"Standing Next to You," featured on Jungkook's album released in November, has been celebrated for its heartfelt message about steadfast companionship during challenging times. The addition of Usher's voice has only elevated the track's emotional resonance.

Jungkook, often referred to as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS, is on a trajectory to establish himself as a solo artist. His solo album boasts collaborations with a star-studded lineup, including Jack Harlow, Latto, and DJ Snake, with production credits from industry heavyweights like Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes.

In a press release, the album's sequencing was described as a portrayal of emotional shifts in relationships. The initial half explores the joy of falling in love, while the latter half delves into the weightier emotions following a breakup.

Notably, his BTS bandmates have shown unwavering support for his solo endeavour, expressing their admiration for his new music across social media platforms.

Amidst their individual pursuits, BTS members are also fulfilling South Korea's mandatory military service, with Jin, j-hope, and SUGA presently enlisted. Jungkook is set to commence his service this month.