BTS' Jungkook and Usher collaborate for a remix of Standing Next to You

WION Web Team
Seoul, South KoreaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 02, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
BTS member Jungkook announces release date of much-anticipated album. Photograph:(Instagram)

BTS member Jungkook and Usher collaborate on a heartfelt remix of "Standing Next to You".

BTS sensation Jungkook and R&B maestro Usher have united forces to produce a remixed version of Jungkook's chart-topping track "Standing Next to You." The original track, a standout from Jungkook's debut solo album "Golden," received a soulful twist with Usher's seamless vocals intertwined into the melody. The remix, teased earlier in the week, captivated fans with Usher's smooth contribution to the already infectious tune.

"Standing Next to You," featured on Jungkook's album released in November, has been celebrated for its heartfelt message about steadfast companionship during challenging times. The addition of Usher's voice has only elevated the track's emotional resonance.

Jungkook, often referred to as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS, is on a trajectory to establish himself as a solo artist. His solo album boasts collaborations with a star-studded lineup, including Jack Harlow, Latto, and DJ Snake, with production credits from industry heavyweights like Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes.

In a press release, the album's sequencing was described as a portrayal of emotional shifts in relationships. The initial half explores the joy of falling in love, while the latter half delves into the weightier emotions following a breakup.

Notably, his BTS bandmates have shown unwavering support for his solo endeavour, expressing their admiration for his new music across social media platforms.

Amidst their individual pursuits, BTS members are also fulfilling South Korea's mandatory military service, with Jin, j-hope, and SUGA presently enlisted. Jungkook is set to commence his service this month.

Meanwhile, Usher is actively engaged in his Las Vegas residency show and is gearing up for an electrifying performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

