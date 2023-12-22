BTS' Jimin dedicates 'Closer Than This' song to ARMY; assures fans he'll come back soon
BTS' Jimin unveils touching "Closer Than This" music video, chronicling the K-pop band's journey.
On Friday, the highly anticipated music video for BTS member Jimin's solo track "Closer Than This" made its grand debut on HYBE's YouTube channel. Spanning over four minutes, the visually captivating clip offers a glimpse into BTS's monumental decade-long journey.
The video commences with Jimin expressing, "So in a way, this really is a fan song," setting the emotional tone for what follows. As the song unfolds, Jimin's soulful performance intertwines with scenes of him strolling through city streets adorned with vivid murals.
Evoking nostalgia, the video beautifully weaves in snapshots of BTS's humble beginnings, showcasing all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, during their early career days.
From the group's debut moments to electrifying concert footage and triumphant award wins, the video encapsulates the essence of BTS's incredible trajectory.
Fans took to various platforms to express their overwhelming emotions. One fan expressed, "There's something so powerful about it. The love that multiplied a million times because of these seven people and their stories across the globe."
Another netizen praised Jimin's vocals, comparing it to the legendary Michael Jackson's captivating voice. "The only artist's voice that could captivate me like that was Michael Jackson’s. Such a warm, beautiful, touching, comforting & highly addictive voice," said the fan.
In a recent statement, BTS's agency, BigHit Music, shared insights into the song's significance. Describing "Closer Than This" as a heartfelt fan tribute encapsulating Jimin's genuine sentiments for ARMY, the agency shared, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jimin’s digital single, Closer Than This. Closer Than This is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY. As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that Closer Than This, with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth. Release Date: 2 PM, Friday, December 22, 2023 (KST). Thank you."