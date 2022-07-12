BTS' J-Hope makes it to Billboard Hot 100 for his track 'More'

BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has made his second solo appearance on Billboard Hot 100 for his latest track 'More'. The singer released his single 'More' from the album 'Jack In The Box' earlier this month. The album is slated for release on July 15.

Just as ARMY gives love to BTS' songs, they welcomed J-hope's track 'More' with much enthusiasm. And, in just a few days, 'More' made its debut at Number 82 on the Hot 100. The track also topped iTunes charts in at least 84 regions across the world and debuted at Number 2 on the Billboard Digital Sales chart.

Back in 2019, J-Hope appeared on the prestigious chart for his song 'Chicken Noodle Soup'. This makes J-Hope the second Korean soloist to have 2 tracks on Billboard Hot 100.

Last month, BTS announced that they will be going on an extended break and will be focusing on their solo careers. After the announcement, J-Hope got busy with 'Jack In The Box' and 'Lollapalooza'. While V aka Kim Taehyung started working on the popular variety show 'In The Soop: Friendcation'

That's not all, agency HYBE has signed a contract with the Walt Disney Company and they have numerous projects lined up for BTS, including a docu-series and a concert film.

The track 'More was released on July 1. It has garnered over 38 million views on YouTube.

