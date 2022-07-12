Vikram dismisses rumours of heart attack: 'My face was photoshopped'

Actor Chiyaan Vikram has played down the fears over his health during the audio launch event of his upcoming action-thriller film, 'Cobra'. Earlier several media reports had stated that Vikram suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Then the actor's publicist had spoken to a news website on Friday last week and refuted the reports, but did confirm he was admitted to a hospital.

Vikram had reportedly informed the team of Mani Ratnma's 'Ponniyin Selvan' that he would not be attending the teaser launch event on Friday and would take a few days off to rest.

As per Newsminute, Vikram seemed amused at the rumours during the audio launch and said, “They had put images of sick patients as thumbnails for these reports. My face was photoshopped. It was creative.”

He said he had a minor congestion in the heart. Earlier, Vikram's son Dhruv had also taken to social media sites, saying, "He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect.”

He had added, “Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest."

Cheeyan Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's 'Mahaan' which released on Prime Video. He is now waiting for the release of two of his films- 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'Cobra'. The actor also has an untitled film with filmmaker Pa Ranjith. The film is yet to go on floors.