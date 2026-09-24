/BTS fever hits Maybank as Malaysian ARMYs line up before sunrise for ARIRANG card

South Korean boy band BTS returned as a full group earlier this year with their latest album ARIRANG, marking a major chapter in their comeback after their group activities were put on hold. Months after the album’s release, excitement surrounding the group continues to grow as their world tour gets underway. In Malaysia, that enthusiasm has now spilt into Maybank branches following the launch of a limited-edition BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ debit card, with fans turning up hours before opening time to get one

Malaysian ARMYs queue up before sunrise for BTS card

Malaysian BTS fans have shown just how eagerly they are waiting for the group's ARIRANG era, with some ARMYs reaching Maybank branches hours before opening time to secure a limited-edition debit card. The Maybank Visa | BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ Debit Card became available at selected branches across Malaysia on September 23. At the Shah Alam Main Branch in Seksyen 14, fans reportedly began arriving around 3–4am, with photos showing people waiting outside and inside the bank.

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Reportedly, the attraction is a limited-edition debit card created around BTS' upcoming WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’. Maybank made the card available at 12 selected branches across Malaysia, including Shah Alam, Bukit Bintang, Mid Valley City, Petaling Jaya, Penang, Ipoh, Kuantan, Johor Bahru, Karamunsing and Kuching.

According to a staff member who shared photos from the branch, customers began arriving in the early hours. Some fans were seen sitting outside with their belongings while others waited inside once the branch opened. The BTS connection did not stop with the card itself. At the Shah Alam branch, staff reportedly played BTS songs for the crowd, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

All about the BTS ARIRANG card

The limited-edition card features BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ branding and can be used like a regular Maybank Visa debit card. Existing Maybank debit cardholders who missed out at a branch can also apply to replace their eligible card through Maybank2u from September 28, subject to availability. A RM12 replacement fee applies.

The card is also connected to Maybank's BTS concert promotion. Customers who successfully apply for the limited-edition card automatically receive one entry into a campaign offering chances to win tickets to BTS' Kuala Lumpur concert.