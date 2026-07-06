/BTS' Chile concert row: ARMY takes to the streets after National Stadium denies K-pop group's shows

Hundreds of BTS fans, known as ARMY, marched across Chile after authorities suspended the group's three scheduled October concerts at Santiago's National Stadium. Waving banners and chanting in support of the K-pop superstars, fans demanded that the government and event organizers find a solution.

Fans protest over National Stadium's denial to let BTS perform

The protests erupted after Chile's National Sports Institute (IND) declined to authorise BTS' concerts at the National Stadium, citing technical concerns that the tour's massive 360-degree stage could damage the playing field and disrupt previously scheduled sporting events.

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Several videos from the protests have now gone viral. One user wrote, "THE WAY ARMYS IN CHILE ARE PEACEFULLY PROTESTING BC THE SPORTS ASSOCIATION OF THERE IS TRYING TO CANCEL BTS CONCERTS AT 'EL NACIONAL' STADIUM EVEN THO DATES AND TICKET SELLING HAVE BEEN SET FOR MONTHS… WE STAND WITH U, CHILEAN ARMYS."

Another user wrote, "Really hoping Chile armys get the bts concert !!! Lets all spread these hashtags and support our armies. #BTSALNACIONAL #BTSENCHILE #BTSCHILE #QUEREMOSABTSENELNACIONAL."

Chile's Ministry of Sport and IND to review use of Estadio Nacional?

As per the latest update shared by BTS updates on X, under the Ministry of Sport, because the initial mitigation plan presented by DG Medios did not guarantee the operational continuity of the venue, the government reports that it has received new technical information from the production company regarding a new setup for the concerts, which would now comply with current regulations.

It also stated that the modifications presented—related to weight, load distribution, turf protection, and construction solution—substantially change the basis of the previously conducted technical evaluation. Consequently, the Ministry of Sport, through the IND, has expressed its willingness to review the authorisation of the concert at the Central Coliseum, conditional upon the delivery of technical documentation that specifically supports loads, pressure and production structure; protection system and support surfaces; event operation – setup, dismantling and traffic; and mitigation and agronomic management plans for the turf."

In addition, it also stated, based on this background, the Ministry of Sport will establish the technical conditions to be met. Their effective compliance and the formal commitment of the production company will be essential requirements for authorising the concert at the National Stadium.

When will BTS perform in Chile?

BTS is scheduled to perform in Santiago, Chile, on October 14, 16, and 17, 2026, as part of their Arirang world tour. However, final government approval for using Estadio Nacional is pending.