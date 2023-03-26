BTS’ boys reunite with Jin, share first group photo after his military enlistment

A sweet BTS reunion! Popular K-pop band member Jin, who is currently completing his mandatory Korean military service, is on his first vacation and recently spent some time with his band members.



Treating fans to the sweet reunion picture, Suga shared a snap on his IG story, that featured five people from the group, RM, J-hope, Jungkook, Jin, and him. The two missing ones were V and Jimin.

In the picture, the five Bangtan boys have their faces covered as they pose for the snap on the street. Soon after the picture was made public, ARMY started wondering why the other two band members, V and Jimini, were not part of this reunion picture. Soon after, Suga was quick to give clarification, revealing that they had left 10 minutes early. Sharing a picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote in the caption, "Taehyung and Jimin were with us too (they left 10 minutes earlier).



In the picture, all of them are dressed casually.



Check the picture here:

As per the reports, Jin is on his first official vacation after serving in the military for 100 days. For the unversed, Jin enlisted in the military on December 13 last year.

This was the first picture of the boys together since Jin went for his military service. And that was enough to make the ARMY emotional.

Reacting to the picture fans wrote, “I’m crying''.



Another fan shared a collage of the group's last photo together before Jin's military service and the recent one and wrote,''seokjin's first day and 100 days in the military were with members 🥺.''

Earlier this month, J-hope and Jimin visited Kim Seok Jin at the military base. Jin, who was recently

promoted to a Private First Class position within the military, shared a picture on his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Welcome."