Nicolas Cage would love to reprise his dracula role if Renfield gets sequel

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is open to returning as Dracula for a `Renfield` sequel.



The 59-year-old actor relished putting his own spin on Bram Stoker`s iconic vampire creation for the new movie while the movie has also given him a chance to work with Nicholas Hoult again after first teaming up on The Weather Man, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"If there`s room for it. I mean, I`m happy with the time that I had to play Dracula for Universal in this film, and I`m very happy I got to support Nic. I`ve been wanting to work with him for a while again. You know, I enjoyed our time on The Weather Man. I think it plays beautifully. I think what he brought to this character is totally brand new, and I`m very happy to be a part of that," he told Collider when asked if he`d return for a follow-up.



However, Cage described the opportunity to take on such a legendary role as a once-in-a-lifetime offer. He made the point while noting he "wasn`t intimidated" by working on what director Chris McKay referred to as a direct sequel to 1931`s Dracula.



He said, "Well, I think that whenever - Whenever?` I mean, that sounds ridiculous. When do you get a phone call from Universal saying, `We want you to play Dracula?` That`s never gonna happen again. It`s like every, maybe, 100 years? I wasn`t intimidated by it because my Dracula`s - you know, I`m sure Bela Lugosi`s great in the role and he launched a billion viewers, but he wasn`t my Dracula."