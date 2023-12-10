BTS and BLACKPINK rule TikTok's global viewership 2023 chart

In a testament to their global influence, BTS, the seven-member South Korean powerhouse, has claimed yet another milestone in the digital realm. Surging past prominent Hollywood stars, the boy band emerged as the most viewed male act on TikTok for the year 2023.

Even during their temporary group hiatus due to military enlistments, the group has maintained its fervent presence in the music scene.

Moreover, amid the hiatus, the BTS members have largely focused on their individual pursuits, however, that has not affected the group's popularity among its fans.

This annual evaluation by TikTok provided a panoramic view of the platform's trends, revealing Mexico's Kim Loaiza as the top-viewed artist in 2023. Among global sensations, American pop icon Selena Gomez followed suit, with BTS and BLACKPINK solidifying their positions as global favourites.

Check out the top 10 list below:

Kim Loaiza

Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK

BTS

Feid

ENHYPEN

KAROL G

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

Shakira

However, the data from the US indicates that Selena Gomez, Natalie Jane, Ice Spice, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus were the most viewed artists of the year in 2023.

Take a look at the full list below: