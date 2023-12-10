BTS and BLACKPINK rule TikTok's global viewership 2023 chart
Story highlights
BTS claims the title of TikTok's most viewed male act in 2023 amid individual military enlistments, while BLACKPINK secures the most viewed group spot.
In a testament to their global influence, BTS, the seven-member South Korean powerhouse, has claimed yet another milestone in the digital realm. Surging past prominent Hollywood stars, the boy band emerged as the most viewed male act on TikTok for the year 2023.
Even during their temporary group hiatus due to military enlistments, the group has maintained its fervent presence in the music scene.
Moreover, amid the hiatus, the BTS members have largely focused on their individual pursuits, however, that has not affected the group's popularity among its fans.
This annual evaluation by TikTok provided a panoramic view of the platform's trends, revealing Mexico's Kim Loaiza as the top-viewed artist in 2023. Among global sensations, American pop icon Selena Gomez followed suit, with BTS and BLACKPINK solidifying their positions as global favourites.
Check out the top 10 list below:
Kim Loaiza
Selena Gomez
BLACKPINK
BTS
Feid
ENHYPEN
KAROL G
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
Shakira
However, the data from the US indicates that Selena Gomez, Natalie Jane, Ice Spice, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus were the most viewed artists of the year in 2023.
Take a look at the full list below:
Selena Gomez
Natalie Jane
Ice Spice
Meghan Trainor
Ariana Grande
Miley Cyrus
Cardi B
NLE Choppa
Lil Mabu
Lizzo