Yearender 2023: The fabulous year that Taylor Swift has had

In the realm of music, there exists a luminary whose brilliance transcends conventional boundaries and shines like a guiding star. Yes, it's none other than Taylor Swift, whose name resonates as a testament to boundless artistry. As we all have witnessed, the diva marked the year 2023 with a constellation of triumphs, proving her unparalleled stature as an artist of incomparable magnitude.

With each passing moment, Swift etched her imprint deeper into the fabric of music history and proved to be a maestro whose brilliance spans genres and generations alike. Her 12th Grammy marked the beginning of the year, setting the stage for an exceptional journey ahead. Her Eras Tour, a musical odyssey that stretched across continents, broke records and won hearts.

Later, her global influence evoked heartfelt tributes from cities worldwide. With each accolade and record shattered, Swift didn’t just make music, she created a legacy that we all will remember for decades to come.

Here is a list of Taylor Swift's biggest achievements and major milestones that perfectly sum up her 2023.

Grammy Win

Taylor Swift kicked off her remarkable year with a resounding victory at the Grammy Awards. Securing her 12th Grammy win for Best Music Video with "All Too Well: The Short Film," which she directed and starred in, Swift celebrated her artistry on music's grandest stage. The iconic night was not only about accolades but also marked a fashion statement as she walked the red carpet adorned in a Midnights-esque dress by Roberto Cavalli and bedecked in $3 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

Eras Tour: An Unrivaled Musical Odyssey

March 17 marked the beginning of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, a monumental journey that propelled Swift to the brink of surpassing the highest-grossing tour record. What began as an electrifying kickoff escalated into an extraordinary extension, planning a staggering 151 shows to date. Swift's spellbinding performances and stagecraft captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying her status as an unparalleled musical luminary.

Unforgettable Collaborations

Throughout the year, Taylor Swift engaged in groundbreaking collaborations. Her standout collaboration with Ice Spice for "Karma," resulting in a Grammy nomination, resonated deeply with her fans. Swift's admiration for Ice Spice's dedication and preparedness echoed the seamless synergy they shared, reinforcing their mutual respect and artistic bond. The diva also collaborated with Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy for "Castles Crumbling" and "Electric Touch".

Global Honors and Landmark Tributes

Swift's global influence was unmistakable as cities worldwide paid tribute to her in exceptional ways. From temporary name changes to illuminating landmarks in her iconic eras' colours, tributes poured in. It all started with Glendale temporarily changing its name to Swift City. Later, Brazilian Swifties campaigned for the Junior Jewels T-shirt from her "You Belong With Me" music video to be projected onto the Christ the Redeemer statue. And, guess what? Eduardo Paes, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, and Father Omar, who runs the statue's projection, made it happen in exchange for fans donating clean water and 20,000 panettone to local charities.

That's not all! Las Vegas lit up its Gateway Arches in the colour of her Eras tour. Meanwhile, Arlington, Texas, named a street Taylor Swift Way and Minneapolis temporarily renamed itself Swiftie-apolis in honour of her Eras tour.

Chart-Topping Domination and Unprecedented Records

The release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" underscored her commitment to reclaiming her discography. It also paved the way for the exceptional artist to become the only living artist to have five albums in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart at the same time. What an unprecedented feat! She has certainly affirmed her stature as a trailblazer in the music industry with this achievement.

The Eras Tour Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hit AMC theaters on October 11 and in less than a week, it became the highest-grossing concert film in the US, a feat recognised in the 2023 Guinness World Records. The concert film has grossed $178.9 million in the United States and Canada, and $70.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $249.6 million.

Also read: Tyga and Blac Chyna reach custody agreement for son King

Celebrity Support and Mutual Admiration

Several celebrities, including Maren Morris, Hayley Kiyoko, Simu Liu and most notably Beyoncé, joined her at the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at The Grove in Los Angeles to extend their support and show admiration for her work. Later, Swift arrived at the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, symbolising reciprocal support and admiration.

Personal Milestones

The year was extra special for the artist! Swift made her relationship with Travis Kelce public with playful nods during her performances and interviews. Ever since she decided to open up about her relationship, her romance grabbed headlines for all the right reasons. From Swift channelling her inner cheerleader at Kansas City Chiefs games to Kelce planning special dinner dates for his ladylove, the two showcased what love truly should look and feel like. Seeing the fairytale love story unfold in front of their eyes, Swifties couldn't stop but gush at the adorable couple. And yes, we all lovingly followed and cherished all the cheering, canoodling, and Instagram flirting.

Speaking about their relationship publicly for the first time in an interview with Time, Swift said, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

TIME's Person of the Year