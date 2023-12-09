Tyga and Blac Chyna reach custody agreement for son King

Rapper Tyga and model Blac Chyna have resolved their longstanding legal disputes concerning the custody of their 11-year-old son, King Cairo, with an amicable agreement.

TMZ broke the story, revealing that a judge has ordered Tyga, born Michael Stevenson, and Chyna, born Angela White, to use a monitoring program for their co-parenting communications.

The terms of their agreement include joint legal and physical custody, allowing shared decision-making on King's welfare, education, and health. King will spend weekdays with Tyga and weekends with Chyna. Notably, Tyga will not be paying child support under this arrangement.

This settlement follows Chyna's July filing requesting joint legal and physical custody of King Cairo. Tyga responded earlier to a post by The Shade Room about the filing, indicating a preference for maintaining their existing schedule.

In an October interview on The Viall Files podcast, Chyna discussed co-parenting dynamics and highlighted her desire for stability in King's routine. She explained the evolution of their custody arrangement over the years, reflecting on changes necessitated by her pregnancy with daughter Dream and the complexities of schooling.

However, Chyna voiced concerns over recent alterations in custody arrangements, attributing them to events following her legal battle involving the Kardashians.

"For the first four years of Kingy's life, I had him Monday through Friday, right?" Chyna said in the podcast. "And then that's when I had became pregnant with Dream. And it was like the school, and this, and pregnant, and a new relationship ... it was like a lot for me. So then that's when our schedules had changed."

"So then I had King Friday, Saturday, Sunday and then drop him off to school Monday. So it was like the same amount of days but we just had to just kind of switch because of the schooling. I was like, I'm just going to be realistic with myself, and this was the best schedule for me," she continued.

"But other than that, it was all good until recently this year. And then it dawned on me what had even happened. Him like keeping King longer right after I did the case with the Kardashians. You get what I'm saying? So that's when he had kind of snuck that in there," claimed Cyna.