Bryan Adams concert to take place at Germany stadium amid pandemic

Iconic singer Bryan Adams will be performing at a stadium in Germany next month despite the ongoing pandemic.

The 60-year-old Canadian singer will headline the stadium show 'Give Live A Chance' in Dusseldorf. The singer announced the news on his Instagram account.



“I’ve been invited to perform at the first large social distancing concert in Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on 4th September. I’m playing acoustically on my own / no band. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 11th at 10 am through,” he wrote alongside the event’s digital poster.

The social distancing will be followed at the show, which will be attended by 12,000 people. The Dusseldorf health department has given the show the green flag although Billboard reports that some German health officials are not happy about it.

As all the members will be sitting 1.5 meters away from one another and that they’ll have to wear masks the entire time they’re in the stadium. Also, alcohol won’t be allowed in or around the building. The attendies won’t have to take COVID-19 tests to enter.



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,122 to 215,336, the reported death toll rose by twelve to 9,195.