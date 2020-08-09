When Robert Pattinson was caught by Christopher Nolan for lying about 'The Batman' audition

Christopher Nolan is one of the most celebrated directors is the cinema world right now. The 5-time Oscar-nominated director always has an eye on people who are working with him.

Recently, 'Tenet' actor Robert Pattinson opened up about how Nolan was just a few minutes into finding out that the actor is lying to him.



Robert in an interview recalled the moment from the movie set when he tried to fool the director and wanted to escape from the set to audition for Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'. But he failed.

Also read: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' will hit China's theatres on this date



“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Pattinson said. “And then I had to be secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’”

Also read: Johnny Depp being considered to play the Joker in Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman'

'Twilight' heartthrob replaced Ben Affleck as the new Batman. Robert is set to play the superhero in a standalone movie called 'The Batman'.

The movie was originally expected to debut June 25, 2021 but due to coronavirus pandemic will now launch in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

In pics: 'Tenet' to 'Mulan': List of movies that have been pushed to 2021



After getting delayed three times due to the pandemic, 'Tenet' is set to hit the theatres in 70 countries starting from August 26.