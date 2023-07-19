Bryan Adams gets ambushed by a fan mid-concert, watch video
The legendary Canadian singer recently got the shock of his life while performing at Salt Lake City when a fan ambushed the singer and took the stage and mic to sing a few lines of a hit song by the singer- alibi with his own version of the lyrics.
Bryan Adams will perhaps remember the summer of 2023 amusingly. The legendary Canadian singer recently got the shock of his life while performing at Salt Lake City when a fan ambushed the singer and took the stage and mic to sing a few lines of a hit song by the singer- alibi with his own version of the lyrics.
Adams was performing his smash hit Summer of '69 when an unruly concertgoer hopped on stage, prompting the Canadian rocker to move away from the microphone.
"Bought it at the five and dime," a man sang into the microphone, much to Adams' bemusement.
The man continued to sing a few more lines before the security rushed on stage and grabbed him on both sides and escorted him off the stage. Adams, on his part, didn't look too shaken up. Instead, picked up from where he left home- not missing a beat- and sang "Was the summer of '69."
The singer later took to Instagram to post about the incident and made fuin of the bizarre act." Sometimes you just gotta laugh…#stagecrasher #summerof69," he wrote in his caption.
Adams is currently on tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and will play in Phoenix next week.
There have been a slew of similar incidents at concerts in the recent past. A trend seem to have started where artists are being interrupted mid-concert by unruly fans. Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink and Bebe Rexha have been hit with fan-thrown objects while performing.
The issues began last month in New York, when Rexha was hit in the face with a cell phone. The singer had to get stitches above her eye. In London at British Summer Time's Hyde Park Festival at the end of June, Pink was the recipient of a peculiar gift – a bag of human ashes.
Taylor Swift had to duck when a fan threw bracelets at her at her recent concert.
Harry Styles was onstage in Vienna performing his Love on Tour concert when he was hit by an unknown object.