Britney Spears reportedly suffered a head injury after a fight with Sam Asghari in a hotel room

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have parted ways after 14 months of marriage. Since the divorce news has come to light, a lot of shocking details are coming out. The most recent one was a rough altercation between the former couple in which Spears suffered a major head injury.

The bombshell revelation was made in the recent TV special "Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair," which aired on Fox.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin revealed shocking inside details about the incident, which led to a head injury and required stitches.

"She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open," Levin claimed. "She needed stitches."

However, there is no confirmation of this shocking revelation. A source told Page Six that this incident never happened.

A source told Page Six, "This did not happen," adding that Spears and Asghari have "never even been to London together."

Britney and Sam have opened up about their divorce on social media, but in person, they are no longer talking to each other. And their attorneys are doing all the talking between them. As per the sources, their relationship turned 'really nasty' after Sam left the house.

Britney gave Sam a black eye.

Britney Spear's estranged husband Sam Asghari accused the singer of violently attacking him while he was asleep. Asghari has alleged that she gave him a black eye.

Sam reportedly claimed that he was sleeping when Britney "flew off the handle and began punching him" earlier this year.

Asghari filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court, citing, "irreconcilable differences" The couple had split three weeks ago, on July 28.

Sam, who requested financial support from her ex-wife.

