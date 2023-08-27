Shocking! Iggy Azalea forced to cut her Saudi Arabia gig short after her pants split open on stage

Iggy Azalea's recent performance in Saudi Arabia took an unexpected turn when the rapper experienced a wardrobe malfunction that led to her show being cut short. The 33-year-old artist was headlining the Gamers8 e-sports event at Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday when her pants split open on stage. This mishap ultimately resulted in her not being allowed to finish her performance by local authorities.

Azalea took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday and explained the situation to her fans. She expressed her love for the audience and apologised for not being able to complete the show. She clarified that the issue was not the fault of the show's promoters but rather a decision made by authorities due to her wardrobe malfunction.

In response to fan inquiries, Azalea revealed that she did change her pants after the incident. However, she mentioned that a comment she made on stage contributed to the authorities' decision to halt the show. She had encouraged the women dancing in the audience, by saying, "Ladies make some noise, it's a woman's world." This seemingly innocuous remark, along with the wardrobe malfunction, led to the concert being abruptly cut short, according to the rapper.

"Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU," the artist wrote. "And I’m so sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show. It’s not the promoter who put on the show's fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting."

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, "I did but I also said, 'Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!' And apparently, that sent the authorities over the edge. Lol I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organisers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of the stage."

The rapper shared a video of the wardrobe malfunction on Instagram, showcasing the moment her pants split open on stage. In a now-removed post, she acknowledged that the incident wasn't what she had intended for the show but appreciated the support from her fans during the embarrassing situation.

