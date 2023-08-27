Jamie Foxx shares cryptic post after apology for anti-Semitism controversy

Renowned actor Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking message just weeks after a controversy that led to him apologising for what was perceived as "anti-Semitic" remarks. The 55-year-old actor's recent post comes in the wake of a social media storm he stirred earlier this month.

Foxx faced backlash and criticism when he posted, "They killed this dude named Jesus... what do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove."

The statement raised eyebrows and sparked outrage, prompting the actor to remove the post and clarify its intention. He explained that he was referring to an unnamed close friend who had betrayed him in some manner.

Following this, Foxx promptly issued an apology to the Jewish community and those offended, asserting that his choice of words was unintentionally offensive and expressing his love and support for the community.

"I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offence and I am sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more," Foxx's apology note read. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always."

The actor's latest Instagram post, however, takes a different direction. "Crisis does not create character… it reveals it," Foxx shared.

Given the timing, the message might be linked to the aftermath of the "anti-Semitic" post controversy, but it could also be related to Foxx's personal striggles. Earlier this year in April, news emerged that the actor had faced a "medical complication", causing concern among his fans. Subsequently, it was revealed that Foxx had been hospitalised, and while the specifics of his condition remain undisclosed, he managed to recover and return to social media.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE