Britney Spears lists Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman and other women who have inspired her in life

Britney Spears is paying tribute to the women who have inspired her in life. Spears took her Instagram and shared a series of photos of famous women who ‘helped her not feel alone.



The array of pictures features shows Sharon Stone, Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker among others. “These are the women that have truly inspired my life 🌹⭐️👑 !!!!” Spears wrote in the caption.

In pics: From shaving head to umbrella attack: 6 times Britney Spears made headlines for wrong reasons



She shared the picture along with a lengthy caption, ''Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world 📱👩🏼‍💻🤓 !!!'' the 'Toxic' singer added.



“These cool ladies always add a spark to my day ✨✨✨ !!!!,” Spears concluded.

A few days back, Spears, who is in a conservatorship legal battle with her father Jamie Spears and is away from her fans and concert for a while now, shared a throwback video which her mum sent her to encourage her to get back to singing. Sharing the old video of her young days Britney wrote that watching the video reminded her that she can sing! ' ''Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing !!!!" she said "You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!" she captioned the post.

Also read: Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari talks about his relationship, says 'wants to be a young dad'



Britney has made clear that she no longer wants her father, Jamie Spears, involved in her affairs or in her multi-million fortune. As per the recent reports, Spears wants the court to make her temporary conservator and care manager Jodi Montgomery, a permanent conservator.



The singer's lawyer is planning to file a petition on the same. The singer's father Jamie Spears, stepped down in 2019 from his role of her conservator owing to health reasons and Montgomery was made Britney's temporary conservator. Read more.