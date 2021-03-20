Britney Spears says her mom wants her to sing again, shares throwback video

Britney Spears's latest Instagram post will warm your heart.



Spears, who is in the conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears and is away from her fans and concert for a while now, shared a throwback video which her mum sent her to encourage her to get back to singing.



Sharing the old video of her young days Britney wrote that watching the video reminded her that she can sing! ' ''Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing !!!! She said "You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!" she captioned the post.

She continued, “I’ve actually never watched this performance … it’s definitely from a while ago !!!! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone … mostly I just remember saying ‘WOW Singapore’ 🇸🇬!!!!!”



In the video, Spears wore a black satin slip dress as she sang her cover of The Jets 'You Got It All'.

Britney last appeared onstage in late 2018, just months before the singer cancelled her upcoming Domination residency citing a family issue. As of now, her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III said that the star is afraid of her father and refuses to perform as long as he controls her career, according to Us Weekly.

As per the recent reports, Spears wants the court to make her temporary conservator and care manager Jodi Montgomery, a permanent conservator. The singer's lawyer is planning to file a petition on the same. The singer's father Jamie Spears, stepped down in 2019 from his role of her conservator owing to health reasons and Montgomery was made Britney's temporary conservator. Read more.