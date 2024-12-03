New Delhi

Britney Spears had more reasons than one to celebrate her 43rd birthday. Spears is now legally a single lady. A California court on Monday declared her single, seven months after she reached a divorce settlement with her former husband, actor Sam Asghari. Monday also marked her birthday.

Spears and Asghari’s 13-month marriage came to an end in late July 2023 after over six years together. Asghari filed for divorce a month later citing irreconcilable differences.

The “Baby, One More Time” singer reacted to Asghari’s filing in an August 2023 Instagram post, where she told followers, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together.”

“6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears continued. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

Since then, it appears like Spears has come to embrace the single life. In October this year, she declared she had married herself.

“The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!” she captioned an Instagram video featuring her in a white veil and off-white dress.

This is the third divorce for Spears. She was married to dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston Federline, 19, and Jayden James Federline, 18.

In 2004, she married childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in a Las Vegas ceremony, but the union was annulled just 55 hours later. Britney Spears' bestselling memoir to be made into film, Universal lands deal