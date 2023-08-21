Britney Spears throws divorce party after separating from Sam Asghari, shares racy video with shirtless men

Looks like Britney Spears is keen to move on. Days after her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce, the singer ensured she lived it up with shirtless men for company. Britney posted a racy video on Instagram, which showed a man licking Britney's leg all the way to her thigh.



You can hear the cameraman in the background instructing the man, “Start at the boot, bro..”



The video then jumps to Britney being hoisted up by five shirtless men around a pool. She seems more than satisfied, punctuating the moment with “Okay cool!"



She wrote in the caption, 'When you go to meet up with a so called "friend" and drive an hour for chicken! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom.”



She continued. “So what does a b**** like me do?! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends! I invited my [favorite] boys over and played all night!”