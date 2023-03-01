Britain's K-pop band KAACHI splits up two years after its debut

Britain-based K-pop girl band KAACHI is splitting up. KAACHI received a lot of attention when they first made their debut two years back. Their debut music video Your Turn fetched 10 million views within 60 days of being uploaded on YouTube and gained a total of 14 million views in the last two years.



What started as a band of four members, it had struggled to create music as members started leaving to pursue personal careers. In 2021, band member Dani left the group. Fellow bandmate Coco left soon after in 2022. On February 28 2023, the band announced it was officially disbanding after the final two members decided to go solo.



KAACHI's agency stated, "After careful discussions behind the scene, we are making an announcement that the official contract between the company, Nicole and Chunseo has been terminated."

The company added, "We will be happily rooting for each other whatever we do, wherever we are. The documentary Nicole and Chunseo participated in as the main cast will be officially released in the upcoming May. Please look forward to it:) We wish all the best for Nicole and Chunseo’s future endeavors. Thank you everyone for all the love and support."The band also shared a statement on their official Instagram page.

Many fans were disappointed but showed support for the members as they commented, "I will support my girls no matter what." "Thank you, Kaachi." "Finally omfg will support the girls always! Go kaachi! New beginning", and "Let's hope that the girls have a prosperous future and we can be part of it, provided support from us, blessings."

About Britain's first K-Pop band KAACHI



The band was launched in London in 2020 and was unique in many ways. From the time of its inception, the group was not the conventional K-pop group and consisted of three European members and one Korean member. Unlike most K-pop bands, KAACHI did not debut with a Korean entertainment company. Instead, they were launched by FrontRow Records.



Their debut single Your Turn was described as a fusion of Europop, K-Pop, and hip-hop. The song was criticised by several K-Pop fans over their alleged lack of training and the fact that three of the group's four members did not have Korean heritage. They also alleged that the band took shortcuts in the Korean idol training process.



However, many also praised the group for its ground-breaking concept of K-Pop and for making it global as the band took a new spin on the genre.