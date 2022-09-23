‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series ‘Queen Charlotte' first look out! India Amarteifio to play the lead

The first look of Bridgerton's prequel series titled 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' is here. On Friday, ahead of Netflix's most awaited event Tudum, the streaming giant dropped the first image of India Amarteifio as the young Queen Charlotte.



Amarteifio is known for her work in the shows like 'The Evermoor Chronicles' and the crime drama 'The Tunnel'.



Sharing the first picture of the young princess, the streaming giant wrote, ''Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifio, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' is on the way, indeed.''

The spin-off series will focus on the life of the Queen, played by Golda Rosheuvel, in the streaming giant's hit series 'Bridgerton'.



The film synopsis reads, as per Variety, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton.'”

The limited series will also feature the younger version of Lady Danbury (played by Adjoa Andoh) and Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell).



Shonda Rhimes will executive produce the limited series with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica serving as executive producers.



Last year in May, the series on the gossipy monarch was announced.

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix's Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said in a statement at the time, via People.