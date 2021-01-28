'Bridgerton' becomes Netflix’s most-watched original series

Netflix most loved and talked series, 'Bridgerton' has claimed the position of the most-watched original series on the streaming giant.



The show has surpassed all the projections and earned a record 82 million households globally since it began streaming on Christmas Day.Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series also made to top 10 in most of the countries its streaming on including the United States.

"The show has made the top 10 in every country except Japan - hitting number one in 83 countries including the US, UK, Brazil, France, India, and South Africa," Netflix said on Wednesday.



Series heartthrob Regé-Jean Page, who stirred the world with his character and has become instant favourite as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, also reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, "82 MILLION. With love from all of us to all of you #BRIDGERTON."

Netflix tweeted out a message thanking the fans. ''Thank you for making Bridgerton our biggest series ever'', it tweeted.

Regency romance takes the spot from the 'The Witcher' which garnered 76million streams in its first 28 days, while French crime series 'Lupin' had 70 million views and 'The Queen's Gambit' 62 million views.



A few days back, Netflix announced the show will return for a second season and will focus on the life of the elder Bridgerton child, Anthony, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey.